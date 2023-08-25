Civil War Remains Identified in Williamsburg

Friday, August 25, 2023

WILLIAMSBURG, VIRGINIA—Colonial Williamsburg archaeologists have determined that the remains of 21 or 22 men found in a historic area of the city belong to Confederate soldiers, according to a report in the Daily Press. The men likely died in a Union-operated hospital established after the Battle of Williamsburg on May 5, 1862, which claimed the lives of 1,682 Confederate soldiers and 2,283 Union soldiers. The men’s remains will eventually be reburied, along with the artifacts found with them, including a snuff bottle, toothbrush, buttons, and gold coins. “I’m really happy we’re able to work toward identifying these guys (and) then provide some level to dignity” in their reburial, said Jack Gary, Colonial Williamsburg Foundation’s director of archaeology who is leading the recovery project. To read about excavations at a Union Army camp in Kentucky, go to "A Path to Freedom."