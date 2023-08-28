search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

Maya Ceramic Dish Depicting Guardian Spirit Discovered

Monday, August 28, 2023

Mexico Maya DishCANSACBÉ, MEXICO—Science Times reports that archaeologists from Mexico’s National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) excavating at the ancient Maya site of Cansacbé in Yucatán have unearthed a ceramic dish that depicts a supernatural guardian spirit known as a wahyis. Dating to the Late Classic period (A.D. 600–900), the dish is decorated with a now-faded painted representation of what may be a jaguar or a man wearing a jaguar skin standing on a bench surrounded by what might be the shells of turtles. According to INAH officials, the dish was a funerary offering and was discovered in the grave of a man who was likely a member of the local Maya elite. To read in-depth about ancient Maya dress, go to “From Head to Toe in the Ancient Maya World.” 

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Ukraine's Lost Capital

Letter from Vesuvius

Digs & Discoveries

Nose to Tail

The Elephant and the Buddha

Ram Heads for Ramesses

Sunken Cargo

A Sword for the Ages

Royal Wharf

Pizza! Pizza?

A Very Close Encounter

Dramatic Entrance

Preventing the Return of the Dead

A More Comfortable Ride

Off the Grid

Around the World

Homo sapiens in Southeast Asia, world’s oldest birdcalls, a sunken Maya canoe, Roman poetry on a pot, and unearthing the “Dutch Stonehenge”

Artifact

Under lock and key

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2023 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America