Skulls Uncovered at Maya Site in Southern Mexico

Tuesday, August 29, 2023

TABASCO, MEXICO—Live Science reports that the remains of 13 men between the ages of 17 and 35 at the time of death have been uncovered near a Maya pyramid at the site of Moral-Reforma, which is located in southern Mexico. More than 70 buildings have been uncovered in the city. Researchers from Mexico’s National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) dated the bones, including skulls, jaw fragments, and arm and leg bones, to between A.D. 600 and 900. The scientists’ examination also showed that two of the individuals had been beheaded, while the skulls of five of them had been intentionally elongated. Some of the bones had been covered in red pigment. It is not yet clear if the men were prisoners of war. To read about a Maya king's burial unearthed in Guatemala, go to "Tomb of the Vulture Lord."