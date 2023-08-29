search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

Rare Paleolithic Tools Discovered in Norway

Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Norway Flint ObjectsTRONDHEIM, NORWAY—According to a statement released by the Norwegian University of Science and Technology, archaeologist Silje Elisabeth Fretheim and her colleagues discovered small flint tools at a site near the coast of central Norway during an investigation conducted ahead of road construction. “Several had sharp edges that were so straight and parallel that they could have been made using a ruler,” Fretheim said. The first migrants to the region some 11,500 years ago have been traced back to what are now Spain and Portugal. Then about 1,000 years later, people from areas around what are now the Black Sea and Ukraine traveled north to Scandinavia. These tools were made by this group of migrants. But the two groups eventually mixed, Fretheim explained. “The people from the east brought new technology, while the people from the south knew the landscape and way of life along the coast, which must have been unknown to the people who arrived from the inland areas to the east.” Little evidence of the people from the east has been found, likely due to rising sea levels and the changing coastline. To read about the technique early Mesolithic people used to mine stone, go to "World Roundup: Norway."   

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Ukraine's Lost Capital

Letter from Vesuvius

Digs & Discoveries

Nose to Tail

The Elephant and the Buddha

Ram Heads for Ramesses

Sunken Cargo

A Sword for the Ages

Royal Wharf

Pizza! Pizza?

A Very Close Encounter

Dramatic Entrance

Preventing the Return of the Dead

A More Comfortable Ride

Off the Grid

Around the World

Homo sapiens in Southeast Asia, world’s oldest birdcalls, a sunken Maya canoe, Roman poetry on a pot, and unearthing the “Dutch Stonehenge”

Artifact

Under lock and key

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2023 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America