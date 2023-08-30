search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

3,000-Year-Old Tomb Found in Peru

Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Peru Burial PotsCAJAMARCA, PERU—According to an AFP report, an intact tomb dated to some 3,000 years ago has been discovered at Pacopampa by a team of Peruvian and Japanese archaeologists. Nine monumental ceremonial buildings, the burial of the so-called Lady of Pacopampa, and the remains of a man buried with musical instruments and the shells of large sea snails from Ecuador have also been found at the site, which is situated in the Andes Mountains at an altitude of some 8,200 feet. This burial is thought to belong to a priest. “The find is extremely important because he is one of the first priests to begin to control the temples in the country’s northern Andes,” said archaeologist Yuji Seki. The body had been placed in the circular tomb in a flexed position. Small, spherical ceramic bowls; a carved bone spatula; a seal bearing the image of an anthropomorphic face; and a seal bearing an image of a jaguar were also placed in the tomb. To read about a Wari man's burial that was uncovered on Peru's northern coast, go to "Tomb of the Craftworkers," one of ARCHAEOLOGY's Top 10 Discoveries of 2022.

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Ukraine's Lost Capital

Letter from Vesuvius

Digs & Discoveries

Nose to Tail

The Elephant and the Buddha

Ram Heads for Ramesses

Sunken Cargo

A Sword for the Ages

Royal Wharf

Pizza! Pizza?

A Very Close Encounter

Dramatic Entrance

Preventing the Return of the Dead

A More Comfortable Ride

Off the Grid

Around the World

Homo sapiens in Southeast Asia, world’s oldest birdcalls, a sunken Maya canoe, Roman poetry on a pot, and unearthing the “Dutch Stonehenge”

Artifact

Under lock and key

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2023 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America