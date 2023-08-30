search
Additional Temple Wall Uncovered at Peru’s Huaca Tomabal

Wednesday, August 30, 2023

LA LIBERTAD, PERU—Reuters reports that archaeologists have uncovered a second adobe wall at Huaca Tomabal in northwestern Peru’s Virú Valley, and determined that it is between 4,000 and 4,500 years old, pushing back the age of the temple by about 1,000 years, according to archaeologist Feren Castillo. The surviving wall stands nearly ten feet tall, and had been decorated with a central figure and triangular shapes. Traces of red and yellow pigments have also been detected, Castillo said. The first wall of the temple was discovered in 2020 when it was damaged by farmers clearing land with heavy machinery. For more on the temple's discovery, go to "The Spider's on the Wall."

