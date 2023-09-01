search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

Lion’s Head Sculpture Discovered in Sicily

Friday, September 1, 2023

Sicily Lion SimaBOCHUM, GERMANY—According to a statement released by Ruhr University, an excavation led by Jon Albers of Ruhr University in Sicily’s Selinunte Archaeological Park uncovered an unfinished carving of a lion’s head on a street near the ancient city’s harbor and workshop district. Albers said that the marble for the 23-inch-tall carving, known as a sima, is thought to have been imported from the Greek island of Paros. The water outlet had not yet been added to the sculpture, and the lion’s mane had not been completed. The sima would have eventually been placed at the end of a roof as part of a system designed to drain rainwater. “We cannot yet say whether it was intended for the well-known Temple E in Selinunte or for another, as yet unknown temple,” Albers explained. To read about another recent discovery from Sicily, go to "Around the World: Sicily."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Ukraine's Lost Capital

Letter from Vesuvius

Digs & Discoveries

Nose to Tail

The Elephant and the Buddha

Ram Heads for Ramesses

Sunken Cargo

A Sword for the Ages

Royal Wharf

Pizza! Pizza?

A Very Close Encounter

Dramatic Entrance

Preventing the Return of the Dead

A More Comfortable Ride

Off the Grid

Around the World

Homo sapiens in Southeast Asia, world’s oldest birdcalls, a sunken Maya canoe, Roman poetry on a pot, and unearthing the “Dutch Stonehenge”

Artifact

Under lock and key

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2023 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America