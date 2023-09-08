search
1,000-Year-Old Intact Burial Discovered in Peru

Friday, September 8, 2023

Peru Ychsma BurialLIMA, PERU—ABC News reports that a 1,000-year-old burial thought to belong to the Ychsma culture has been uncovered at the site of Huaca Pucllana, which is located in the Miraflores neighborhood of Lima, by a team of archaeologists led by Mirella Ganoza. The grave contained the mummified remains of a seated adult with bent legs and long hair, two ceramic vessels, and textiles. “This discovery helps to complement the information we know about the Ychsma culture so far,” Ganoza said. For more on the Ychsma culture, go to "Idol of the Painted Temple."

