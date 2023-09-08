Roman Plaza Uncovered in Northeastern Spain

Friday, September 8, 2023

ZARAGOZA, SPAIN—ArtNews reports that a Roman plaza has been uncovered in northeastern Spain at the archaeological site of La Cabañeta. The city, situated along the banks of the Ebro River, was founded around 200 B.C. and destroyed during a civil war about 100 years later. The plaza had been surrounded by a portico and chambers that may have served as merchant stalls. To read about a Roman arch uncovered in southern Spain, go to "Making an Entrance."