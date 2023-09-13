Remains of World War II Airman Recovered Near Malta

Wednesday, September 13, 2023

VALLETTA, MALTA—The remains of U.S. Army Air Forces Sgt. Irving R. Newman have been recovered by maritime archaeologist Timmy Gambin of the University of Malta and his colleagues from the underwater wreckage of a B-24 Liberator bomber that crashed near Malta in May 1943, according to a Live Science report. The plane, which had been based in Libya, was hit by anti-aircraft fire during a bombing raid over Italy’s southern tip. Newman was also wounded. The aircraft then headed toward Malta, where there was an emergency landing site for Allied aircraft, but it lost power on the way. Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency researchers, who confirmed the identity of the remains, said that the bomber’s nine other crew members survived the crash and were rescued. To read about recent efforts to identify the remains of a U.S. Army pilot whose plane crashed on D-Day, go to "Letter from Normandy: The Legacy of the Longest Day."