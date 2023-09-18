Two Gold Torcs Uncovered in Spain

Monday, September 18, 2023

ASTURIAS, SPAIN—CNN reports that a gold torc estimated to be 2,500 years old was discovered in northwestern Spain by a worker for a local water company. He alerted archaeologist Pablo Arias of the University of Cantabria, who investigated the site with researchers from the Asturias Archaeological Museum. They eventually found a second torc that had been broken into several pieces. Abraded areas on the artifacts suggest that they had come in contact with skin and clothing. “We know that they were used,” Arias explained. “Not everyone could afford one of these necklaces,” he added. To read about a silver diadem found in the burial of a Bronze Age woman in southeast Spain, go to "Crowning Glory."