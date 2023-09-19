search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

Bronze Sculpture Repatriated to Vietnam

Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Vietnam Durga StatueHÀ NỘI, VIETNAM—Vietnam News reports that a seventh-century A.D. bronze statue was handed over to Ambassador Nguyễn Hoàng Long in a ceremony in London. The sculpture, recovered after a long investigation conducted by U.S. Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and London’s Metropolitan Police, was looted from central Vietnam’s Mỹ Son Sanctuary in 2008. The well-preserved statue weighs more than 500 pounds and stands some six feet tall. It may represent Durga, a Hindu goddess associated with protection, strength, motherhood, and destruction, or a queen or royal consort, based upon the depictions of clothing and jewelry. For more on the archaeology of Vietnam, go to "Around the World: Vietnam."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Ukraine's Lost Capital

Letter from Vesuvius

Digs & Discoveries

Nose to Tail

The Elephant and the Buddha

Ram Heads for Ramesses

Sunken Cargo

A Sword for the Ages

Royal Wharf

Pizza! Pizza?

A Very Close Encounter

Dramatic Entrance

Preventing the Return of the Dead

A More Comfortable Ride

Off the Grid

Around the World

Homo sapiens in Southeast Asia, world’s oldest birdcalls, a sunken Maya canoe, Roman poetry on a pot, and unearthing the “Dutch Stonehenge”

Artifact

Under lock and key

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2023 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America