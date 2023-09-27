Maya Burial Discovered Near Palenque

Wednesday, September 27, 2023

CHIAPAS, MEXICO—Yucatán Magazine reports that a Maya burial has been uncovered on the grounds of a hotel located about one and a half miles from the center of the ancient Maya city of Palenque. In addition to skeletal remains, three ceramic vessels, a pair of earmuffs, two green stone beads, and obsidian likely imported from the highlands of Guatemala were found in the tomb, which had been lined with stone blocks and sealed with limestone slabs, by researchers from Mexico’s National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH). Diego Prieto Hernández, INAH’s general director, said that the tomb’s occupant may have been an official who worked in the outskirts of the city about 1,000 years ago. To read about another burial at Palenque, go to "Inside a Painted Tomb."