Sixth-Century Tomb in China Hints at Royal Power Struggle

Friday, September 29, 2023

XIANYANG, CHINA—Live Science reports that evidence of a power struggle between royal relatives has been found in a 1,400-year-old tomb in northwestern China. Researchers from the Shaanxi Academy of Archaeology say the tomb measures about 184 long and 33 feet wide, and belonged to Emperor Xiaomin, the son of a powerful general during a period of civil war. Historical records indicate that Emperor Xiaomin, whose personal name was Yuwen Jue, was deposed shortly after the beginning of his reign in A.D. 557 by his warlord cousin Yuwen Hu, and was demoted to the official rank of Duke of Lueyang before he was executed. The researchers explained that an epitaph written in cinnabar at the newly unearthed tomb named its occupant as Duke of Lueyang, making it the first physical evidence of the political intrigue. After Hu’s death more than 30 years later, the late Jue was proclaimed the first emperor of the Northern Zhou dynasty by his brother, who had taken the throne. The researchers added that although Jue’s tomb had been looted, more than 140 artifacts have been recovered, including terracotta figurines and pottery. To read about looting of ancient tombs in Henan, go to "Letter from China: Tomb Raider Chronicles."