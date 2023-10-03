search
Long-Term Village Cemetery Uncovered in Northern Estonia

Tuesday, October 3, 2023

LÄÄNE-VIRU COUNTY, ESTONIA—Estonian Public Broadcasting reports that a church wall and human remains were uncovered during an investigation conducted ahead of road construction in the municipality of Viru-Nigula, which is located in northern Estonia near the Gulf of Finland. Four of the 11 sets of human remains were recovered from a mass grave, which has been dated to sometime between the sixteenth and eighteenth centuries. Bioarchaeologist Martin Malve said that one of the individuals had suffered a fractured femur. Other burials at the site have been dated to the medieval period and the Viking Age. The church and cemetery appear to have been placed in the center of the village, Malve added. Pottery, nails, the bones of fish and birds, and tools have also been uncovered. Analysis of soil samples could also help the researchers understand the village’s agricultural practices, he concluded. To read about genetic analysis of skeletons of Vikings, some of whom were interred in a ship burial in Estonia, go to "Largest Viking DNA Study," one of ARCHAEOLOGY's Top 10 Discoveries of 2020.

