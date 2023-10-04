search
Prehistoric Quartz Path Uncovered in Dartmoor

Wednesday, October 4, 2023

England Stone RowDEVON, ENGLAND—BBC News reports that a path paved with quartz has been uncovered at Piles Hill, a site in southwestern England’s granite upland known as Dartmoor, where two parallel lines of large stones stretch some 2,800 feet across a wide ridge. The stone rows, many of which are now toppled and hidden by vegetation, are thought to have been built during the Neolithic period or the early Bronze Age. “We think the rocks [making up the path] were brought to the site and laid there deliberately, possibly to enhance the setting of the stone row,” said archaeologist Andy Crabb of Dartmoor National Park. To read about a rare assemblage of worked rock crystal uncovered in Herefordshire, England, go to "Neolithic Crystal Age."

