Roman Nymph Statue Found in Ancient Tusculum

Monday, October 9, 2023

FRASCATI, ITALY—According to a ZME Science report, a team of researchers has uncovered a nearly 2,000-year-old marble statue of a woman in Tusculum, an ancient city on the outskirts of Rome that was founded in the tenth century B.C. Discovered within a thermal bath complex from the Hadrianic period in the second century A.D., the life-size, headless and armless figure likely represents a nymph, a minor goddess representing nature in Greek mythology. “Only part of the statue's back was visible and it was lying on a thin layer of painted stucco, so it would have formed part of the ornamental programme of the baths," said Antonio Pizzo, director of the Spanish School of History and Archaeology in Rome (EEHAR-CSIC) that is leading the excavation efforts. Based on the depiction of fawn skin draped across the figure's shoulders, the researchers have also suggested that the sculpture may have been connected to the cult of Dionysus, the Greek god of wine who the Romans called Bacchus. To read more about architecture created during the reign of the Roman emperor Hadrian, go to “An Imperial Underworld.”