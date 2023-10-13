19th-Century Boat Unearthed in Northeastern Florida

Friday, October 13, 2023

ST. AUGUSTINE, FLORIDA—According to a News 4 Jax report, a well-preserved section of a nineteenth-century boat was uncovered during a drainage project in downtown St. Augustine. Archaeologist Ian Pawn of the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) said that the vessel was about 20 feet long. Coins at the site were minted in the 1860s and 1880s, he added, while a pair of shoes formed for the right and left foot were also recovered. Shoes were not commonly made for right and left feet until the mid-nineteenth century, Pawn explained. “We assume that [the boat] was used by some sort of individual or maybe a small family,” he concluded. To read about the discovery of a wreck in the Gulf of Mexico suspected to have been a nineteenth-century whaling vessel, go to "1,000 Fathoms Down."