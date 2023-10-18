New Kingdom Cemetery Excavated in Upper Egypt

Wednesday, October 18, 2023

CAIRO, EGYPT—Mostafa Waziri of the Supreme Council of Antiquities announced the excavation of a New Kingdom (1550–1070 B.C.) cemetery in Upper Egypt at the site of Al-Ghoreifa, according to an Ahram Online report. The burials of high-ranking officials and priests, such as Djehuty, overseer of the Taurus of Amun Temple, and Nany, Djehuty’s singer, have been found in the cemetery. Limestone sarcophagi and wooden coffins were found within the rock-hewn tombs, in addition to some 25,000 statues of deities, ushabti figurines, canopic jars, amulets, mummy masks, and a papyrus bearing text from the Book of the Dead. Artifacts and coffins containing mummies dated to the Late Period (664–332 B.C.) were also recovered from an area of the cemetery that had been reused. To read about sixth-century B.C. canopic jars uncovered in a shaft at the necropolis of Abusir, go to "Mummy Makers."