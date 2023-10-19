Bronze Age Jewelry Recovered in Switzerland

Thursday, October 19, 2023

FRAUENFELD, SWITZERLAND—According to a Live Science report, a metal detectorist discovered a cache of Bronze Age jewelry while clearing scrap metal from a heavily plowed agricultural field in northern Switzerland. The jewelry includes a necklace consisting of 14 spiked bronze discs and metal spirals, and more than 100 small amber beads. A bronze arrowhead, lumps of polished ore, an ammonite fossil, a shark’s tooth, a perforated bear’s tooth, and a rock crystal were also recovered from the field. Archaeologists from the Canton of Thurgau said the jewelry, dated to about 1500 B.C., will eventually be exhibited in the local museum. To read about a bronze hand with a gold bracelet that was unearthed in Switzerland, go to "An Eccentric Artifact," one of ARCHAEOLOGY's Top 10 Discoveries of 2018.