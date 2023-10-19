search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

Bronze Age Jewelry Recovered in Switzerland

Thursday, October 19, 2023

Switzerland Disc NecklaceFRAUENFELD, SWITZERLAND—According to a Live Science report, a metal detectorist discovered a cache of Bronze Age jewelry while clearing scrap metal from a heavily plowed agricultural field in northern Switzerland. The jewelry includes a necklace consisting of 14 spiked bronze discs and metal spirals, and more than 100 small amber beads. A bronze arrowhead, lumps of polished ore, an ammonite fossil, a shark’s tooth, a perforated bear’s tooth, and a rock crystal were also recovered from the field. Archaeologists from the Canton of Thurgau said the jewelry, dated to about 1500 B.C., will eventually be exhibited in the local museum. To read about a bronze hand with a gold bracelet that was unearthed in Switzerland, go to "An Eccentric Artifact," one of ARCHAEOLOGY's Top 10 Discoveries of 2018.

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Assyrian Women of Letters

Letter from El Salvador

Digs & Discoveries

The Benin Bronzes’ Secret Ingredient

The Medusa of Mérida

The Queen’s Jewels

A Horse Is a Horse?

Sea God’s Sanctum

Child’s Play

A Stitch in Time

Trading on Their Looks

Imperial Datebook

Island Commander

Anglo-Saxon Style Marker

Off the Grid: Plum Bayou Mounds

Around the World

5,500-year-old Baltic amber bead, Maya nose accessory, Bronze Age Kazakhstan’s horse cult, bottling an eternal Egyptian scent, and ancient Indonesian fashion trends

Artifact

A tight-fisted deity

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2023 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America