Celtic Gaming Piece Unearthed in Poland

Monday, October 23, 2023

Poland Celtic DieSAMBOROWICE, POLAND—Researchers excavating a 2,000-year-old Celtic settlement site in southern Poland recovered a rectangular gaming piece made of bone or antler from a dwelling that was partially dug into the ground, according to a Science in Poland report. Archaeologist Jacek Soida of the Silesian Museum said the die was probably made in the second century B.C. It is not clear how it may have been used, he said, adding that ceramic gaming pieces were uncovered at the settlement in an earlier excavation. A rare iron fibula, or clasp for fastening robes, was also found recently. “In this case, the brooch fell into the fire in the past, where, as a result of high temperature, a layer of scale was formed on its surface, protecting the object against harmful corrosion,” Soida explained. For more on ancient gaming pieces, go to "No Dice Left Unturned."

