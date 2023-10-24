Ancient Carvings Exposed in Brazil

Tuesday, October 24, 2023

MANAUS, BRAZIL—According to an AFP report, extreme drought in parts of Brazil has once again exposed carvings of human forms on rock formations usually submerged by the Negro River. Discovered in 2012 during another drought, the site is known as Praia das Lajes. Archaeologist Jaime Oliveira of Brazil's National Institute of Historic and Artistic Heritage (IPHAN) said that the carvings depict a variety of human faces and are thought to be about 2,000 years old. “The site expresses emotions, feelings, it is an engraved rock record but it has something in common with current works of art,” Oliveira said. Submersion has helped to preserve the carvings, added team member Beatriz Carneiro. “Having our rivers back [flooded] and keeping the engravings submerged will help preserve them, even more than our work,” she explained. For more on archaeology in Brazil, go to "Dark Earth in the Amazon."