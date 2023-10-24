search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

Political Campaign Message Found in Pompeii

Tuesday, October 24, 2023

Pompeii Election InscriptionNAPLES, ITALY—ArtNet News reports that a first-century A.D. political inscription has been uncovered in the Regio IX area of Pompeii. The Latin text, written on an inside wall of a shrine dedicated to the guardian spirits of the household, urges voters to elect Aulus Rustius Verus to office. “I beseech you to make Aulus Restius a true aedile, worthy of the state,” it reads in part. An aedile had the power to maintain public buildings and infrastructure, regulate public festivals, and enforce public order. The structure where the inscription was found housed a bakery, and may have been the home of a friend of Verus or one of his former slaves who may have organized a campaign dinner for the candidate. Pompeii’s political inscriptions are usually found outside, lining the streets, the researchers added. To read more about election slogans and other painted inscriptions from Pompeii, go to "Digging Deeper into Pompeii's Past: Communication."  

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Assyrian Women of Letters

Letter from El Salvador

Digs & Discoveries

The Benin Bronzes’ Secret Ingredient

The Medusa of Mérida

The Queen’s Jewels

A Horse Is a Horse?

Sea God’s Sanctum

Child’s Play

A Stitch in Time

Trading on Their Looks

Imperial Datebook

Island Commander

Anglo-Saxon Style Marker

Off the Grid: Plum Bayou Mounds

Around the World

5,500-year-old Baltic amber bead, Maya nose accessory, Bronze Age Kazakhstan’s horse cult, bottling an eternal Egyptian scent, and ancient Indonesian fashion trends

Artifact

A tight-fisted deity

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2023 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America