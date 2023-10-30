Medieval Knight’s Manor Investigated in Poland

Monday, October 30, 2023

ŁÓDŻ, POLAND—According to a Live Science report, an investigation of the site of a knight’s manor in a farmer’s field in southern Poland has revealed a cross-shaped medallion, or enkolpion, made of copper alloy. Such Christian symbols were worn on the chest, sometimes as part of the vestments worn by bishops. Other artifacts recovered at the site include silver coins, pieces of a belt, iron stirrups, part of a horseshoe, crossbow arrows, and bits of rope. Traces of a stove, door fixtures, a padlock and key, nails, hooks, and staples from the knight’s home were also found. A survey found traces of a wooden tower that sat on a hill between the thirteenth and fifteenth centuries. The remains of a wooden church and cemetery are known to have been part of the medieval settlement. To read about the burials of four medieval knights near the village of Cieple, go to "Viking Knights, Polish Days."