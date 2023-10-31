Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America
2nd-Century A.D. Building Uncovered in Athens
Tuesday, October 31, 2023
ATHENS, GREECE—eKathimerini reports that a building complex with a courtyard was discovered in central Athens during a construction project on Vasilissis Olgas Avenue. The structure has been dated to the second century A.D., likely during a city-wide expansion project undertaken by the Roman emperor Hadrian (reigned A.D. 117–138). The building was later expanded in the fourth century. The many rooms contain mosaics featuring geometric motifs, a first-century A.D. altarpiece dedicated to Apollo, 21 inscriptions, and sculptures of Athena, Aphrodite, Dionysus, Pan, satyrs, and dancers. For more on architecture in Athens, go to "The Acropolis of Athens."
