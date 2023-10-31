Medieval Ring Found at Castle Site in Slovakia

Tuesday, October 31, 2023

ZVOLEN, SLOVAKIA—The Slovak Spectator reports that an excavation in central Slovakia at the site of Pustý Castle has uncovered a woman’s ring. “It’s an extraordinary find, because they are rarely preserved in their entirety,” said archaeologist Ján Beljak. The brass ring, imported from France, is decorated with crosses on shields of blue enamel and a stylized hand. It has been dated to the early fourteenth century, when the region was ruled by Hungary. “We assume that it could have belonged to some noblewoman,” Beljak added, explaining that the castle was inhabited by the Balaš family at the beginning of the fourteenth century. To read about another recent discovery in Slovakia, go to "Neolithic Mass Grave Mystery."