search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

Medieval Ring Found at Castle Site in Slovakia

Tuesday, October 31, 2023

ZVOLEN, SLOVAKIA—The Slovak Spectator reports that an excavation in central Slovakia at the site of Pustý Castle has uncovered a woman’s ring. “It’s an extraordinary find, because they are rarely preserved in their entirety,” said archaeologist Ján Beljak. The brass ring, imported from France, is decorated with crosses on shields of blue enamel and a stylized hand. It has been dated to the early fourteenth century, when the region was ruled by Hungary. “We assume that it could have belonged to some noblewoman,” Beljak added, explaining that the castle was inhabited by the Balaš family at the beginning of the fourteenth century. To read about another recent discovery in Slovakia, go to "Neolithic Mass Grave Mystery."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Assyrian Women of Letters

Letter from El Salvador

Digs & Discoveries

The Benin Bronzes’ Secret Ingredient

The Medusa of Mérida

The Queen’s Jewels

A Horse Is a Horse?

Sea God’s Sanctum

Child’s Play

A Stitch in Time

Trading on Their Looks

Imperial Datebook

Island Commander

Anglo-Saxon Style Marker

Off the Grid: Plum Bayou Mounds

Around the World

5,500-year-old Baltic amber bead, Maya nose accessory, Bronze Age Kazakhstan’s horse cult, bottling an eternal Egyptian scent, and ancient Indonesian fashion trends

Artifact

A tight-fisted deity

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2023 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America