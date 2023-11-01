search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

Excavations Continue at the Alamo

Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Texas Alamo ArtifactsSAN ANTONIO, TEXAS—San Antonio Express-News reports that several types of ceramics and earthenware, an intact glass bottle, gunflints, two musket balls, and a section of stone perimeter wall were unearthed in the Long Barracks area of the Alamo during recent excavations. The ceramics included imported Spanish colonial pieces and Goliad Ware, which local people made from readily available materials during the Spanish colonial period. Debris from making stone tools was also recovered. Although the fortress had been built in the eighteenth century by Roman Catholic missionaries, it later became a military site embroiled in the Texas Revolution. On March 6, 1836, the Mexican Army under President General Antonio López de Santa Anna defeated Texan forces occupying the fort, in what became known as the Battle of the Alamo. To read about Texas' Indigenous history, go to "Letter From Texas: On the Range."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Assyrian Women of Letters

Letter from El Salvador

Digs & Discoveries

The Benin Bronzes’ Secret Ingredient

The Medusa of Mérida

The Queen’s Jewels

A Horse Is a Horse?

Sea God’s Sanctum

Child’s Play

A Stitch in Time

Trading on Their Looks

Imperial Datebook

Island Commander

Anglo-Saxon Style Marker

Off the Grid: Plum Bayou Mounds

Around the World

5,500-year-old Baltic amber bead, Maya nose accessory, Bronze Age Kazakhstan’s horse cult, bottling an eternal Egyptian scent, and ancient Indonesian fashion trends

Artifact

A tight-fisted deity

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2023 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America