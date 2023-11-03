search
Intact Etruscan Tomb Opened in Italy

Friday, November 3, 2023

Italy Vulci Tomb PotteryMONTALTO DI CASTRO, ITALY—According to a CBS News report, a 2,600-year-old Etruscan tomb discovered earlier this year was opened at the Osteria Necropolis in Vulci, which is located near the Mediterranean Sea on central Italy’s western coastline. The rock-cut tomb features a passage arch, a short corridor with steps, a vestibule, and two rooms. Pottery, including wine amphoras from Greece; utensils; cups; iron artifacts; a bronze cauldron, and a tablecloth that may have been used during a funerary meal were recovered. For more on Etruscan burials at Vulci, go to "The Tomb of the Silver Hands."

