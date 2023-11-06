10,000-Year-Old Human Remains Discovered in Vietnam

Monday, November 6, 2023

HA NAM, VIETNAM—VN Express reports that skeletal remains estimated to be 10,000 years old have been unearthed in northern Vietnam at the Tam Chuc Pagoda Complex by researchers from the Vietnam Institute of Archaeology. “This is the first time [that] human remains dating back 10,000 years have been discovered in Vietnam,” said Mai Thanh Chung of the Ha Nam Department of Culture, Sport, and Tourism. The bones, recovered from three graves, belonged to children and adults. Mollusk shells and the remains of small animals were also found. To read about a 2,000-year-old antler that may be part of the oldest stringed instrument to be found in Southeast Asia, go to "Around the World: Vietnam."