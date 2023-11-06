search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

10,000-Year-Old Human Remains Discovered in Vietnam

Monday, November 6, 2023

Vietnam Tam Chuc RemainsHA NAM, VIETNAM—VN Express reports that skeletal remains estimated to be 10,000 years old have been unearthed in northern Vietnam at the Tam Chuc Pagoda Complex by researchers from the Vietnam Institute of Archaeology. “This is the first time [that] human remains dating back 10,000 years have been discovered in Vietnam,” said Mai Thanh Chung of the Ha Nam Department of Culture, Sport, and Tourism. The bones, recovered from three graves, belonged to children and adults. Mollusk shells and the remains of small animals were also found. To read about a 2,000-year-old antler that may be part of the oldest stringed instrument to be found in Southeast Asia, go to "Around the World: Vietnam."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Assyrian Women of Letters

Letter from El Salvador

Digs & Discoveries

The Benin Bronzes’ Secret Ingredient

The Medusa of Mérida

The Queen’s Jewels

A Horse Is a Horse?

Sea God’s Sanctum

Child’s Play

A Stitch in Time

Trading on Their Looks

Imperial Datebook

Island Commander

Anglo-Saxon Style Marker

Off the Grid: Plum Bayou Mounds

Around the World

5,500-year-old Baltic amber bead, Maya nose accessory, Bronze Age Kazakhstan’s horse cult, bottling an eternal Egyptian scent, and ancient Indonesian fashion trends

Artifact

A tight-fisted deity

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2023 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America