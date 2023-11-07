Did These Buried Sheep Pull an Ancient Chariot?

Tuesday, November 7, 2023

SHAANXI PROVINCE, CHINA—According to a China Daily report, the remains of six sheep were found in a burial pit at the site of the tomb of Emperor Qin Shihuangdi in Xi’an. Qin Shihuangdi, founder of the Qin Dynasty, ruled from 221 to 210 B.C. It is not known who may have been buried in the area where the sheep remains were uncovered, however. Archaeologist Jiang Wenxiao explained that the sheep remains had been lined up in a row, and pieces of equipment thought to have been used to pull a carriage or chariot were discovered on their bones. This is the first physical evidence of a sheep-drawn vehicle to be found, although references to them have been identified in the historical record, he added. For example, Emperor Sima Yan of the Western Jin Dynasty (A.D. 265–316) is said to have ridden in a sheep-drawn carriage every evening, he concluded. To read about the terracotta warriors discovered in Qin Shihuangdi's tomb, go to "Around the World: China."