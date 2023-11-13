Maya Sculpture Discovered in Mexico at Chichén Itzá

Monday, November 13, 2023

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO—Mexico News Daily reports that the head of a sculpture of a Maya warrior has been uncovered in the eastern Yucatán Peninsula, at the site of the ancient Maya city of Chichén Itzá. The 13-inch-tall artifact was found in a temple in the Casa Colorada complex during an excavation associated with the Maya Train project. The warrior is shown wearing a helmet shaped like a feathered serpent with open jaws. Diego Prieto Hernández, general director of Mexico’s National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH), said that the helmet may allude to the serpent deity Kukulcán. To read about a stone marker commemorating the Maya ball game that was recently unearthed in the Casa Colorada complex, go to "A Game to Remember."