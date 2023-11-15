Archaeology Magazine

Wednesday, November 15, 2023

WASHINGTON, D.C.—Ahram Online reports that Motaz Zahran, Egypt's Ambassador to the United States, received five artifacts repatriated to Egypt in a ceremony at the Egyptian Embassy in Washington, D.C. The objects include a bronze statue of the god Seth, a carved basalt scarab beetle, a fragment of a statue dated to between 1500 and 600 B.C., and an enameled fish and a falcon’s head dated to the Ptolemaic era (304–30 B.C.). The objects were recovered by special agents from the U.S. Homeland Security Department during three separate investigations. “We are diligently investigating crimes related to illegal import, export, and distribution of cultural properties, antiquities, and art,” said Deputy Assistant Secretary Jeffrey Darren. “These efforts are closely coordinated with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection across all ports in the United States.” To read about a scarab made of Libyan Desert glass that was found inside Tutankhamun's tomb, go to "Scarab From Space."