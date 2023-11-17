Small Children’s Footprints Found on Roman Bricks in Turkey

Friday, November 17, 2023

MUGLA, TURKEY—The Anadolu Agency reports that children’s footprints estimated to have been made some 1,900 years ago have been uncovered in western Turkey, at the site of Stratonikeia, by Bilal Söǧüt of Pamukkale University and his colleagues. Söǧüt explained that the footprints were found on bricks used to construct a vault at a Roman bath, and are thought to have been made by two different children of about three years of age. To read about Roman tiles imprinted with animal paw prints, go to "They're Just Like Us."