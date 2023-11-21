search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

Roman Military Camp Excavated in Germany

Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Germany Roman CampWESTPHALIA-LIPPE, GERMANY—Traces of two buildings and a sacrificial pit have been uncovered at a Roman military camp in northwestern Germany, according to a Live Science report. The site, known as Haltern, was first excavated in 1928. The two structures were “based on the typical large podium temples made of stone that could be found in numerous Roman cities at the time of Emperor Augustus,” said Bettina Tremmel of the Regional Association of Westphalia-Lippe (LWL). Augustus was the first emperor of Rome and ruled from 31 B.C. to A.D. 14. A shallow pit was found between the two buildings. It is not clear how the buildings were used, however. Part of a larger complex of structures, one of the buildings may have been used as a meeting place for military officials, and then used as a workshop, based upon tools found in the area. “In our current state of research, the two small temples and the niche building with the burning pit are a unique building group within a Roman camp,” explained Michael Rind of LWL. To read about another Roman military camp in Germany, go to "Caesar's Gallic Outpost," one of ARCHAEOLOGY's Top 10 Discoveries of 2012.

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Assyrian Women of Letters

China's River of Gold

Letter from El Salvador

Digs & Discoveries

The Benin Bronzes’ Secret Ingredient

The Medusa of Mérida

The Queen’s Jewels

A Horse Is a Horse?

Sea God’s Sanctum

Child’s Play

A Stitch in Time

Trading on Their Looks

Imperial Datebook

Island Commander

Anglo-Saxon Style Marker

Off the Grid: Plum Bayou Mounds

Around the World

5,500-year-old Baltic amber bead, Maya nose accessory, Bronze Age Kazakhstan’s horse cult, bottling an eternal Egyptian scent, and ancient Indonesian fashion trends

Artifact

A tight-fisted deity

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2023 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America