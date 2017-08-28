Shops Found Near Ancient City Center of Aspendos

Monday, August 28, 2017

ANKARA, TURKEY—The Daily Sabah reports that shops and warehouses have been discovered near the center of the ancient city of Aspendos, located on the southwestern coast of Turkey. Archaeologist Veli Köse of Haceteppe University said valuable materials may have been sold and stored at the site, which he thinks also housed offices. The excavation has also recovered Hellenistic and Roman coins, a glass amphora, perfume bottles, bronze belt buckles, bone hair pins, jewelry, and nails. For more on archaeology in Turkey, go to “Figure of Distinction.”