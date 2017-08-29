Roman-Era Necklace Discovered in Bulgaria

Tuesday, August 29, 2017

PETRICH, BULGARIA—The Sofia Globe reports that a well-preserved gold necklace has been discovered in an ancient shop at the site of Heraclea Sintica. The city was founded in the fourth century B.C., on the site of a Thracian settlement, and was destroyed by an earthquake in the fourth century A.D. The necklace is thought to have been imported from Rome in the fourth century A.D., and perhaps lost in the panic of the earthquake. No other gold objects were found in the shop. “If we were going to find a jewelry shop,” said Lyudmil Vagalinski of Bulgaria’s National Archaeological Museum, “we would find some other jewelry and there would have to be some other tools, but in this context, we find that it is a building from the end of the fourth century.” A lack of human remains at the site suggests the owner of the necklace survived the incident. For more, go to “Thracian Treasure Chest.”