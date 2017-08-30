Skull Study Offers View of Violence in Medieval London

Wednesday, August 30, 2017

OXFORD, ENGLAND—Kathryn Krakowka of the University of Oxford examined hundreds of skulls recovered from six London cemeteries dating between A.D. 1050 and 1550. According to a report in New Scientist, she found that violence in medieval London may have been tied to sex and social status. Nearly seven percent of the skulls bore evidence of violent trauma, or about double the rate of trauma found in cemeteries in other parts of England. And, the rate of signs of violence was even higher in the skulls of young men aged 26 to 35, and higher in those who had been buried in free parish cemeteries rather than monastic cemeteries, usually associated with the paying upper classes. Krakowka speculates that the upper classes may have turned to officials in the developing legal system of the time to address disputes, or even resorted to formal duels while wearing armor. Historic coroners’ rolls record that most homicides occurred on Sunday nights, when Krakowka says men would have been visiting taverns, and on Monday mornings. “This, in combination with my results, possibly suggests that those of lower status resolved conflict through informal fights that may or may not have been fueled by drunkenness,” she said. For more, go to “The Curse of a Medieval English Well.”