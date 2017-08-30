search
Roundhouse Excavated in Scotland’s Highlands

Wednesday, August 30, 2017

Scotland Clachtoll BrochASSYNT, SCOTLAND—BBC News reports that a stone roundhouse known as Clachtoll Broch may have been abandoned after a fire some 2,000 years ago. “The fire could have been caused by an attack or caused by accidental burning of the building,” said Graeme Cavers of AOC Archaeology. Among the artifacts recovered are stone lamps, pottery, and a knocking stone filled with burned grain. For more on archaeology in Scotland, go to “Neolithic Europe's Remote Heart.”

