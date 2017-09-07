search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

Archaeologists Investigate Castle in Northeast Slovakia

Thursday, September 07, 2017

Slovakia Stará Lubovña CastleSTARÁ L’UBOVÑA, SLOVAKIA—According to a report in The Slovak Spectator, excavations at the site of the Stará L’ubovña Castle, located in northeast Slovakia, have uncovered artifacts dating from the seventeenth through the nineteenth centuries. The items include ceramics, pieces of tiled stoves, and metal objects such as a copper button, a musket ball, and coins. On the castle’s eastern side, the researchers found remnants of walls, wooden beams, and partitions. The castle’s third courtyard was home to a military barracks, mentioned in historic documents dating to 1564. The barracks is thought to have remained in use through the second half of the eighteenth century. To read in-depth about another castle, go to “Letter From England: Stronghold of the Kings in the North.”

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

The Heights We Go To

Letter From California

From the Trenches

White Horse of the Sun

Off the Grid

Doll Story

Freeze Frame

Last Stand of the Blue Brigade

Where There’s Coal…

Reading Invisible Messages

Disposable Gods

A Princely Update

Fast Food

Andean Copper Age

Capital Gains

Not by Bread Alone

World Roundup

A prehistoric canoe in Louisiana, the Spanish cat-fur trade, an Egyptian’s wooden toe, and escaping Crusader-style

Artifact

A forgotten regiment’s badge of courage

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2017 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America