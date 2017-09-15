search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

Painted Jade Mask Discovered in Classic-Era Maya Tomb

Friday, September 15, 2017

Waka jade maskST. LOUIS, MISSOURI—According to a report in Newsweek, a burial chamber at the Maya site of Waka’, which is located in northern Guatemala’s Laguna del Tigre National Park, has yielded a 700-year-old jade mask. The mask helped the researchers from the U.S.-Guatemalan El Perú-Waka’ Archaeological Project to identify the tomb’s occupant as a member of the royal Wak dynasty. It had been painted red with cinnabar, along with the ruler’s remains, and was found under the ruler’s head. The mask depicts the ruler with the same forehead hair decoration worn by the Maya maize god. Ceramic vessels, spondylus shells, jade ornaments, and a crocodile-shaped pendant carved from shell were also recovered from the tomb. David Freidel of Washington University in St. Louis explained that the Maya of the Classic period revered their rulers as divine, so the king’s tomb turned the royal palace acropolis into holy ground. For more, go to “Letter From Guatemala: Maya Metropolis.”

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

The Heights We Go To

Letter From California

From the Trenches

White Horse of the Sun

Off the Grid

Doll Story

Freeze Frame

Last Stand of the Blue Brigade

Where There’s Coal…

Reading Invisible Messages

Disposable Gods

A Princely Update

Fast Food

Andean Copper Age

Capital Gains

Not by Bread Alone

World Roundup

A prehistoric canoe in Louisiana, the Spanish cat-fur trade, an Egyptian’s wooden toe, and escaping Crusader-style

Artifact

A forgotten regiment’s badge of courage

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2017 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America