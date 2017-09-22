search
Megalithic Tombs Discovered in India

Friday, September 22, 2017

India Dolmens

 

KRISHNAGIRI, INDIA—The Times of India reports that researchers have discovered more than 300 megalithic tombs on a rocky hilltop in the southern state of Tamil Nadu. A team from the Aram Historical Research Center made the discovery, and speculates that the dolmens may date back some 3,000 years, to India’s Iron Age. The large size of the tombs suggests they may have once held the remains of village headmen. The team is now working to secure government protection of the dolmens, since most of them have sustained damage at the hands of vandals. To read more about Iron Age megalithic monuments in India, go to “India’s Village of the Dead.”

