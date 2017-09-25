Statue of Badhrakali Discovered in Southern India

Monday, September 25, 2017

TAMIL NADU, INDIA—India.com reports that a statue of the goddess Bhadrakali has been unearthed in southern India. The statue, which measures about 40 inches tall, is estimated to be 1,000 years old. It depicts the crowned goddess sitting on a block of stone, with her left foot stamping a demigod, and her right foot resting on a platform. In her arms she holds a skull, a trident, a drum, a shield, weapons, and bells. “The expression of anger on the face had been beautifully depicted by the sculptor,” said archaeologist V. Narayanamoorthy. “It looks very natural.” For more, go to “Letter From India: Living Heritage at Risk.”