The Search for a Lost City Founded by Alexander the Great

Monday, September 25, 2017

LONDON, ENGLAND—British Museum researchers say they may have found Alexander the Great’s lost city of Qalatga Darband in Iraq, according to a report in The Times of London. The archaeologists first looked for the ancient site with declassified American spy satellite photographs dating to the 1960s, and then with the aid of a camera-equipped drone. “Where there are walls underground the wheat and barley don’t grow so well, so there are color differences in the crop growth,” explained lead archaeologist John MacGinnis. The images suggest the city boasted large buildings, fortified walls, and stone presses for wine production. Terracotta roof tiles, a fragment of a seated female figurine that may depict the Greek goddess Persephone, and a nude figure that may represent Adonis have been found on the ground. For more, go to “In Search of History's Greatest Rulers: Alexander the Great, King of MacedonAlexander the Great, King of Macedon.”