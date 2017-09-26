search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

Possible Outhouse Unearthed at Site of Paul Revere’s Home

Tuesday, September 26, 2017

Paul Revere privyBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS—CBS Boston reports that an excavation at the site of Paul Revere’s home, which was built in Boston’s North End in 1711, has uncovered a four-foot-by-six-foot brick rectangle that may have served as a privy. “Typically what you would do is you would dig a big pit, you’d line it with bricks,” said city archaeologist Joe Bagley. “You typically would also line it with clay, because you didn’t want the contents to leach into your well.” The handle to an eighteenth-century German-made beer stein is the only item to have been found in the pit so far, but the outhouse could yield thousands of discarded artifacts, in addition to information on the health and diet of the Revere family. To read about a Revolutionary War–era discovery elsewhere in Massachusetts, go to “Finding Parker’s Revenge.”

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

The Heights We Go To

Painted Worlds

Letter From California

From the Trenches

White Horse of the Sun

Off the Grid

Doll Story

Freeze Frame

Last Stand of the Blue Brigade

Where There’s Coal…

Reading Invisible Messages

Disposable Gods

A Princely Update

Fast Food

Andean Copper Age

Capital Gains

Not by Bread Alone

World Roundup

A prehistoric canoe in Louisiana, the Spanish cat-fur trade, an Egyptian’s wooden toe, and escaping Crusader-style

Artifact

A forgotten regiment’s badge of courage

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2017 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America