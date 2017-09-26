search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

Viking-Era Weaver’s Sword Discovered in Ireland

Tuesday, September 26, 2017

Ireland weavers swordCORK CITY, IRELAND—A wooden weaver’s sword has been discovered in southern Ireland, according to a report in RTE News. The tool, carved from yew, measures nearly 12 inches long and is decorated with carved human faces in the Viking style. Maurice Hurley of the Archaeological Consultancy Services Unit said the sword dates to the eleventh century, and was found among 19 Viking-era houses with central hearths. “The sword was used probably by women, to hammer threads into place on a loom,” Hurley explained. “The pointed end is for picking up the threads for pattern-making.” A wooden thread-winder decorated with carved horse heads was also recovered. The artifacts are housed in the Cork Public Museum. For more, go to “The Vikings in Ireland.”

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

The Heights We Go To

Painted Worlds

Letter From California

From the Trenches

White Horse of the Sun

Off the Grid

Doll Story

Freeze Frame

Last Stand of the Blue Brigade

Where There’s Coal…

Reading Invisible Messages

Disposable Gods

A Princely Update

Fast Food

Andean Copper Age

Capital Gains

Not by Bread Alone

World Roundup

A prehistoric canoe in Louisiana, the Spanish cat-fur trade, an Egyptian’s wooden toe, and escaping Crusader-style

Artifact

A forgotten regiment’s badge of courage

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2017 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America