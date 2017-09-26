Viking-Era Weaver’s Sword Discovered in Ireland

Tuesday, September 26, 2017

CORK CITY, IRELAND—A wooden weaver’s sword has been discovered in southern Ireland, according to a report in RTE News. The tool, carved from yew, measures nearly 12 inches long and is decorated with carved human faces in the Viking style. Maurice Hurley of the Archaeological Consultancy Services Unit said the sword dates to the eleventh century, and was found among 19 Viking-era houses with central hearths. “The sword was used probably by women, to hammer threads into place on a loom,” Hurley explained. “The pointed end is for picking up the threads for pattern-making.” A wooden thread-winder decorated with carved horse heads was also recovered. The artifacts are housed in the Cork Public Museum. For more, go to “The Vikings in Ireland.”