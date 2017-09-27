search
1,000-Year-Old Victims of Human Sacrifice Found in Peru

Wednesday, September 27, 2017

LAMBAYEQUE, PERU—International Business Times reports that the remains of nine men of the Sican culture were discovered by a team of Peruvian and Japanese archaeologists at the site of Huaca de la Cruz, which is located in the Pomac Forest Historic Sanctuary in northern Peru. The men are thought to have been ritually killed some 1,000 years ago. The team also unearthed a metallurgy workshop and a tomb thought to have belonged to a member of the Sican elite. For more, go to “Letter From Peru: Connecting Two Realms.”

