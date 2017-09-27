Boat Petroglyph Discovered in Northern Norway

Wednesday, September 27, 2017

NORDLAND COUNTY, NORWAY—According to a report in The Local, a 13-foot-long petroglyph depicting a boat was discovered in northern Norway by retired geologist Ingvar Lindahl. Archaeologist Jan Magne Gjerde of Tromsø University said the petroglyph is thought to be between 10,000 and 11,000 years old, based upon the height of water level marks on the rock where it was carved. Gjerde said the image shows the boat’s keel line and railing line, as well as the boat’s bows. For more, go to “The Church that Transformed Norway.”