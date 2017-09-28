search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

Wooden Sculptures Found at Peru’s Chan Chan

Thursday, September 28, 2017

TRUJILLO, PERU—Archaeologist Cintia Cueva Garcia reportedly told Andina News Agency that four wood sculptures, a scepter, metal vessels, textiles, and winkle shells were uncovered at the Chayhuac An enclosure at Chan Chan, which is located on Peru’s northern coast. The fourth wood sculpture, found lying on a funerary platform, represents a male figure holding a cup at chest height. His face is covered with white clay. “It is common to find wood figures at Chan Chan, but what matters now is that we have found one [in a funerary context],” Garcia said. Such sculptures are thought to have been used to mark the tombs of important people. One of the four wood sculptures is female, which is also unusual, Garcia explained. For more, go to “Peruvian Woman of Means.”

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

The Heights We Go To

Painted Worlds

Letter From California

From the Trenches

White Horse of the Sun

Off the Grid

Doll Story

Freeze Frame

Last Stand of the Blue Brigade

Where There’s Coal…

Reading Invisible Messages

Disposable Gods

A Princely Update

Fast Food

Andean Copper Age

Capital Gains

Not by Bread Alone

World Roundup

A prehistoric canoe in Louisiana, the Spanish cat-fur trade, an Egyptian’s wooden toe, and escaping Crusader-style

Artifact

A forgotten regiment’s badge of courage

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2017 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America