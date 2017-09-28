Wooden Sculptures Found at Peru’s Chan Chan

Thursday, September 28, 2017

TRUJILLO, PERU—Archaeologist Cintia Cueva Garcia reportedly told Andina News Agency that four wood sculptures, a scepter, metal vessels, textiles, and winkle shells were uncovered at the Chayhuac An enclosure at Chan Chan, which is located on Peru’s northern coast. The fourth wood sculpture, found lying on a funerary platform, represents a male figure holding a cup at chest height. His face is covered with white clay. “It is common to find wood figures at Chan Chan, but what matters now is that we have found one [in a funerary context],” Garcia said. Such sculptures are thought to have been used to mark the tombs of important people. One of the four wood sculptures is female, which is also unusual, Garcia explained. For more, go to “Peruvian Woman of Means.”