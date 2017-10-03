Section of Hadrian's Wall Discovered in Newcastle

Tuesday, October 03, 2017

NEWCASTLE, ENGLAND—A previously recorded stretch of Hadrian's Wall has been rediscovered in Newcastle in northeastern England, according to a report in ChronicleLive. Archaeologists working on a project to restore a building in the city's center unearthed the section, which was last seen during 1952 construction on the same site. More sections of the wall are understood to occupy space underneath Newcastle, and the remains of a milecastle—a small Roman fort—have also been found nearby. To read more about Hadrian's Wall go to "The Wall at the End of the Emire."