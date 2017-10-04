search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

Additional Bronze-Age Items Found in Swiss Alps

Wednesday, October 04, 2017

Swiss Bronze AgeBERN, SWITZERLAND—The Local reports that snow melt in the Lötschberg Pass, a shortcut between the Bernese Oberland and the Valais, has revealed additional items in a cache of Bronze Age artifacts. Researchers from the Archaeological Service of the Canton of Bern say the cache included a wooden box of flour, fragments of bows, flint arrowheads, birch bark, a cord made of animal fibers, and a container made of cow horn. Radiocarbon dates suggest the box was left behind by a mountain traveler some 4,000 years ago. For more, go to “Switzerland Everlasting.”

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

The Heights We Go To

Painted Worlds

Letter From California

From the Trenches

White Horse of the Sun

Off the Grid

Doll Story

Freeze Frame

Last Stand of the Blue Brigade

Where There’s Coal…

Reading Invisible Messages

Disposable Gods

A Princely Update

Fast Food

Andean Copper Age

Capital Gains

Not by Bread Alone

World Roundup

A prehistoric canoe in Louisiana, the Spanish cat-fur trade, an Egyptian’s wooden toe, and escaping Crusader-style

Artifact

A forgotten regiment’s badge of courage

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2017 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America