Additional Bronze-Age Items Found in Swiss Alps

Wednesday, October 04, 2017

BERN, SWITZERLAND—The Local reports that snow melt in the Lötschberg Pass, a shortcut between the Bernese Oberland and the Valais, has revealed additional items in a cache of Bronze Age artifacts. Researchers from the Archaeological Service of the Canton of Bern say the cache included a wooden box of flour, fragments of bows, flint arrowheads, birch bark, a cord made of animal fibers, and a container made of cow horn. Radiocarbon dates suggest the box was left behind by a mountain traveler some 4,000 years ago. For more, go to “Switzerland Everlasting.”